Episode 3 will be available on 15th September, including the RED PATRIOT adventure! Play the first two missions of the episode for free.

In this Episode you'll have to face one of the Ghost’s biggest threats: Raven’s Rock, a Russian separatist group, and their agents, the Bodarks. Get access to a new class, a new PVP map and much more.

Ghost, get ready to fight against your worst enemies!