Ghost of Tsushima: Legends Announcement Trailer

Introducing Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, a new cooperative multiplayer* experience inspired by Japanese folk tales and mythology. Choose from one of four classes -- Samurai, Hunter, Ronin, or Assassin – and play with friends or via online matchmaking in a series of two-player story missions or four-player wave-based survival missions.

*Internet connection and active PS Plus membership required for online multiplayer.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends will be available as a free download for Ghost of Tsushima owners in Fall 2020.

Rated Mature: Blood and Gore, Intense Violence, Partial Nudity