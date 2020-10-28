Ghostrunner Launch Trailer

Ghostrunner is launching today on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store. Ghostrunner will be coming to Nintendo Switch in November. Join the community on Discord at https://discord.gg/ghostrunner.

Full Ghostrunner details or find platform purchase links on any platform here: https://ghostrunnergame.com/

Ghostrunner is a hardcore FPP slasher packed with lightning-fast action, set in a grim, cyberpunk setting of a futuristic mega-structure. Climb Dharma Tower, humanity’s last shelter after a world-ending cataclysm. Make your way up from the very bottom to the top, confront the tyrannical Keymaster, and take your revenge.

One-hit-one-kill mechanics make the combat fast and intense—use your superior mobility (and frequent checkpoints!) to fearlessly engage in a never-ending dance with death.