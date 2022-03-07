Ghostrunner Project_Hel Launch Trailer

Take control of Hel, one of the original games’ bosses, as she descends Dharma Tower on a bloody quest of her own. Designed to appeal to new players and veterans, she’s more combat-

Run on walls, soar through neon cityscapes, and slice through six levels while mastering Hel’s powers through her own ability progression system. Battle new enemies and bosses to the beat of six fresh tracks courtesy of electronic musician Daniel Deluxe. oriented and can survive an additional attack compared to the Ghostrunner.

Project_Hel will launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Amazon Luna, and PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG on March 3, 2022 for $14.99/€14,99/£12.49.