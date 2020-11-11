Godfall Launch Trailer

Pre-order now at godfall.com/preorder.

Aperion is on the precipice of ruin. You are the last of the Valorian knights. Godlike warriors able to equip Valorplates, legendary armor sets that transform wielders into unstoppable masters of melee combat. Tear through foes as you climb through the elemental realms and challenge the mad god, Macros who awaits you at the top. Ascend in Godfall, the first-of-its-kind, looter-slasher, melee action-RPG.