GRID Legends Launch Trailer

February 24, 2022 - 9:03pm
- PC
- Console
Prepare to tear up the rulebook of racing and dive head first into the exciting world of motorsport drama. This is edge of your seat racing. This is seamless cross-platform multiplayer. This is GRID Legends – created for the racing thrill-seekers.
#GRIDLegends launches February 25 on PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and Origin! Pre-order to receive exclusive add-ons, including extra cars. The Deluxe Edition of GRID Legends also launches on February 25, including even more bonus content and four huge post-launch expansions.
