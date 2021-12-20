GTA Online: The Contract - Out Now Trailer

Partner with Franklin Clinton and his friends in GTA Online: The Contract, an all-new adventure for solo players and groups.

Fix the special kinds of problems plaguing the high rollers of Los Santos, including helping your A-list client Dr. Dre resolve a high-stakes theft. http://rsg.ms/b19e26f

Black Privilege

Dr. Dre

(A. Young, R. Harrell III, T. Myrie, V. Smith, J. Kollie, K. Williams, J. Massey, R. Dozier, M. Jackson)

WB Music Corp., Ain't Nuthin' Goin' On But F****n Music (ASCAP)

Humble Monsta Music (SESAC)

EARNYOSLEEP MUSIC (SESAC)

“Thatswhatsup” Publishing (ASCAP)

PRECIATE YA WORDS (ASCAP)

Kion T. Williams (ASCAP)

Jeffery Massey (BMI)

Contains a sample of the recording “It’s Yours to Have” performed by Freda Payne. Courtesy of Geffen Records, A Division of UMG Recordings, Inc., under license from Universal Music Enterprises. Used by permission. All rights reserved.