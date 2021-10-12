Gungrave G.O.R.E Gameplay Reveal + Extended Cinematic Trailer

Watch the extended trailer complete with the latest, blood spraying goretastic gameplay as the duel pistol wielding, coffin carrying, undead manifestation of retribution, twisted justice and loyalty unleashes his vengeful fury on his hapless foes.

Gungrave G.O.R.E is a stylish third-person action shooter by South-Korean Studio IGGYMOB, in which you take on the role of Grave, a gunslinger of resurrection and badass anti-hero of your dreams, mowing down tons of enemies in a gory ballet of bullets.

As a sequel, Gungrave G.O.R.E is the ultimate resurrection of the Gungrave franchise for veteran gunslingers and Gungrave fans, but also a gloriously gory standalone story experience for a new generation of gamers, and on a new generation of consoles.

Grave returns in 2022 to PS4 and PS5.