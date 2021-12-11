Horizon Forbidden West “New Threats” Gameplay Trailer

RISE ABOVE OUR RUIN.

Horizon Forbidden West™ is coming to PlayStation®4 and PlayStation®5 consoles on 18 February 2022.

Join Aloy as she braves more dangers in the Forbidden West and tries to find answers to save the Earth.

Explore distant lands, fight bigger and more awe-inspiring machines, and encounter astonishing new tribes as you return to the far-future, post-apocalyptic world of Horizon.

©2021 Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. Developed by Guerrilla. Horizon Forbidden West is a registered trademark or trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC.