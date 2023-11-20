Jagged Alliance 3 Console Release Trailer

Jagged Alliance 3 - the true successor to a beloved franchise - is OUT NOW on consoles!

Grand Chien needs you once again, but this time you free the country from a force known as "The Legion" by using your controller.

Seize control of the liberation campaign, meticulously craft your strategic approach, recruit your beloved mercenaries, and guide them through thrilling tactical turn-based clashes. Immerse yourself in the ambiance of a captivating 90s action movie, complete with memorable one-liners, nefarious adversaries, and a symphony of bullets filling the air.