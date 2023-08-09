Madden NFL 24 Launch Trailer

Call Your Number like Josh Allen, Justin Jefferson, Micah Parsons, and Sauce Gardner do in Madden 24 with the ultimate control FieldSENSE and SAPIEN Technology provide.

Pre-order now: http://x.ea.com/77263

SAPIEN Technology

All-new character technology transforms the way NFL players look and move with realistic redesigned player models.

FieldSENSE™ Improvements

Improvements to the FieldSENSE™ Gameplay System increase control in throwing, catching, and tackling with a suite of new animations added to Hit Everything and Skill-Based Passing.

Foundational Football

Enhancements to key gameplay areas across offense, defense, and blocking.

Cross-play

Connect with players across PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Madden NFL 24 is available worldwide August 18, 2023