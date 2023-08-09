Madden NFL 24 Launch Trailer

- PC
Call Your Number like Josh Allen, Justin Jefferson, Micah Parsons, and Sauce Gardner do in Madden 24 with the ultimate control FieldSENSE and SAPIEN Technology provide.
SAPIEN Technology
All-new character technology transforms the way NFL players look and move with realistic redesigned player models.
FieldSENSE™ Improvements
Improvements to the FieldSENSE™ Gameplay System increase control in throwing, catching, and tackling with a suite of new animations added to Hit Everything and Skill-Based Passing.
Foundational Football
Enhancements to key gameplay areas across offense, defense, and blocking.
Cross-play
Connect with players across PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.
Madden NFL 24 is available worldwide August 18, 2023
