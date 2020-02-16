Marvel's Avengers "Embrace Your Powers" Cinematic Gameplay Trailer

February 16, 2020 - 10:56am
- PC
- Playstation 4
- Xbox One
Marvel’s Avengers is an epic, third-person, action-adventure game that combines an original, cinematic story with single-player and co-operative gameplay. Assemble into a team of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats.
Pre-order Marvel's Avengers to receive the Marvel Legacy Outfit Pack, an exclusive nameplate, Beta access, and more!
Play the Beta first on PS4.
Add new comment