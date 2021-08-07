Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - Lady Hellbender Cinematic Trailer

Meet Lady Hellbender: leader of the Hellraisers, queen of Seknarf Nine and monster collector. In this scene, the Guardians try to con her by pretending to sell a "rare monster", either Rocket or Groot, depending on the player's choices. This is the start of a great love/hate relationship. (Mostly hate)

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is coming October 26, 2021 to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and streaming via GeForce NOW. Pre-order now to obtain an early unlock of the Throwback Guardians Outfit Pack: http://www.gotggame.com/buy

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: Cloud Version for Nintendo Switch also coming October 26.