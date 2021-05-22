Necromunda: Hired Gun Friends Forever Trailer

Necromunda: Hired Gun unveils electrifying new trailer starring man’s best friend

Necromunda: Hired Gun, the fast-paced, thrilling FPS by the small passionate team at Streum On Studio, welcomes you to the nefarious city of Necromunda, a wild place where anything goes - for the right price. As a rugged bounty hunter in this utopia of violence, make a living taking contracts and using the many tools in your deadly, sometimes friendly, arsenal to see them through in style. Watch today’s Friends Forever trailer to get your blood pumping in expectation of Hired Gun’s official digital release for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on June 1st.

Pick your contracts, hunt your targets, collect the bounty

In proper RPG fashion, introduce yourself at Martyr’s End, the hub of all things bounty-hunting and more in your little corner of Necromunda. Choose your contract, prepare your loadout, and head out with your canine best friend to track down targets across one of the several despicable areas of the Hive. Alternate use of your grappling hook and wall running to close in on your prey across ancient strongholds, industrious chemlabs and more. Unleash destruction in dazzling sync with your loyal Mastiff to complete your contract, then return to Martyr’s End for a celebratory drink and a round of gear upgrades for you and your dog.

Augment your arsenal and deal with the Hive’s toughest contracts

Signature power knife, grenade launcher, graviton gun… you’ll need them all and more to make a living within the ever-growing conflict between factions in the Hive. After each action-intensive trip outside Martyr’s End, take the time to exchange loot and rewards for cyber-augments to yourself, your arsenal and your four-legged best friend. Specialize your character, grow in power and soon enough, become your target’s unstoppable worst nightmare.

The fast-paced indie FPS arrives June 1st, 2021 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC. Pre-order Necromunda: Hired Gun now and get the Hunter’s Bounty Pack to bring the Underhive to heel in style with a unique knife, stub gun, and outfit skin, as well as a new look for your mastiff’s toy. Physical copies for consoles will release June 30th.