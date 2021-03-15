Outriders No Turning Back Trailer

#Outriders will release April 1, 2021 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC (Steam & Epic) and Stadia.

See what led the Outriders to leave Earth for Enoch and The Anomaly that left them reborn and forever Altered. Enjoy an animated look at the events leading to the Outriders becoming humankind's last hope.

Outriders is a 1-3 player co-op RPG shooter set in an original, dark and desperate sci-fi universe. As mankind bleeds out in the trenches of Enoch, you’ll create your own Outrider and embark on a journey across the hostile planet.