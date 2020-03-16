Overwatch Archives 2020 Trailer

Overwatch Archives declassification complete.

Assemble your strike team and dive into Overwatch’s past, experiencing story-driven co-op missions from pivotal moments in Overwatch history. Plus, test your tactical finesse in the new Challenge Missions to earn new achievements and unique sprays.

Play to earn event-exclusive items from the Archives Loot Boxes, including skins, emotes, highlight intros, player icons, sprays, and more.

Overwatch Archives ends on April 2.