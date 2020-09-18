POPULATION: ONE Launch Trailer

POPULATION: ONE is battle royale only possible in VR. Our unique Vertical Combat System gives players the freedom to climb anything, fly anywhere, and fight everywhere.

Use your environment creatively to gain the high ground advantage. Set in a colorful, near-future world, you and your squad must fight together to survive until the end.

Launching with crossplay on Oculus Quest platform, Oculus Rift platform, HTC Vive, Windows MR, and Valve Index.