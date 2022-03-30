Quantum Error Story Teaser Trailer

March 30, 2022 - 5:09pm
- PC
Quantum Error is cosmic-horror FPS/TPS coming soon to the PS5, running on Unreal Engine 5.
When the Monad Quantum Research Facility – 30 miles off the shore of CA - is attacked by an unknown entity, engulfing the complex in flames and putting it into a full containment lock-down, a distress call is sent for mutual aid to the Garboa Fire Dept in San Francisco, CA.
Fire Chief Sturgis answers the call and sends you – Capt. Jacob Thomas – your partner Shane Costa and a crew by helicopter to the Monad Facility.
Your mission is simple: save as many lives from the burning complex as possible and get out. However, what starts as a rescue mission quickly plummets into darkness, when you arrive and find that things are not as they appear.
Add new comment