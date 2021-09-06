Severed Steel Release Date Trailer

Release Date: PC - 17 Sept

PS4 and Xbox One to follow later this year.

Severed Steel is a single-player FPS featuring a fluid stunt system, destructible voxel environments, loads of bullet time, and a unique one-armed protagonist. It's you, your trigger finger, and a steel-toed boot against a superstructure full of bad guys. Chain together wall runs, dives, flips, and slides to take every last enemy down.

Key features

• One-armed fighter: Play as Steel, a one-armed gunslinger fighting for revenge. There is no reloading – pick your shots well and be ready to pry a loaded weapon from your enemies' cold dead hands

Stylish combat: Dodge bullets, leap off walls, slide kick, throw weapons – do whatever it takes to come out on top in intense and frenzied firefights

• Fully destructible environment: Pepper through plaster with sharp 4.7 mm rounds, punch through thick concrete with .50 cal slugs, or make big holes in things with your arm cannon

• Dynamic AI: No two battles are the same thanks to dynamic, unscripted, squad-based AI

• Accessibility: A range of adjustable settings for features such as difficulty, visuals, audio, controls, navigation, and more

• Level Editor (PC only): Build levels and share them with the community. Note: This feature is in beta and will continue to be updated post-launch