Think big, build small with The Sims™ 4 Tiny Living Stuff Pack*! Create the tiny, comfy home of your Sims’ dreams using space-saving furniture and a new residential lot type for small builds.

Cozy up by dressing your Sims in stylish attire and oversized cashmere sweaters.

Available January 21, 2020, on PC and Mac and February 4, 2020, for Xbox One and PlayStation®4.