Sniper Elite 5 Marksman Trailer

Sniper Elite 5 will release on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 4 & 5, Epic Games Store, Steam, and Windows Store in 2022.

Sniper Elite 5 features a comprehensive suite of weaponry with the most customization and attachments ever seen in the franchise’s history. With over 200 options, including items such as scopes, suppressors, stocks, muzzle breaks, materials, and more, you will be able to adjust your loadout to suit your playstyle and the objectives you face in each mission.

Weapon Attachments and Customization Options are primarily unlocked by finding Workbenches within each of the levels. As different elements are added, removed or adapted the changes will be reflected in four key weapon stats: Power, Rate of Fire, Control, and Mobility.

Sniper Elite 5 has an extensive Campaign, which can be played as 2-player online co-op, with real-world locations, painstakingly recreated using photogrammetry to ensure a deeply immersive experience. New traversal and movement options open these locations up like never before, giving you even more scope to find the perfect vantage point to take their shot.

Online, the new Invasion Mode allows players to drop into each other’s Campaign and take the role of an Axis Sniper with high rewards on offer. This brings a whole new dimension to the game’s intense drama and extra diversity to the enemies you will face on the battlefield. Additionally, 16 players can face off in adversarial multiplayer in a variety of game modes.