Spine Official Trailer

Do you really think that your Gun Fu is stronger?

Spine is a team-based action game, where the chosen ones decide the future of the dystopian world. The heroes can boost their reflexes beyond limits with the help of an implant technology.

Become a part of your favorite action movie. Immerse into every fight with other players thanks to the cinematographic experience our gameplay provides. Enjoy the incredible tricks inspired by martial arts, while changing from firearm to melee weaponry.

Spine will be available on Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 5 and PC with support of iOS and Android platforms.