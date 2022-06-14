S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl — Enter the Zone Trailer

The Zone reveals a whole new world! We can stick with the old one, fearing change… but tell me, do you want our descendants to remember us as cowards? Or those who dared to venture forward to a new, better humanity?

Despite the threats that veil the journey from the ordinary world we used to call “homе“ to the unknown. Would we dare to pursue the comprehension of human nature that shapes under the prism of a new reality?

However, we are already on this path. The path to the Heart of Chornobyl itself!