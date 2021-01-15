S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Official Gameplay Teaser



January 15, 2021 - 4:20pm
  • PC
  • Console

An in-engine first-person look at S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. Meet the new protagonist called Skif.

