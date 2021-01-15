S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Official Gameplay Teaser

Image gallery (2) Add an image Rate 1 2 3 4 5 Total votes: 10 60 January 15, 2021 - 4:20pm PCConsole An in-engine first-person look at S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. Meet the new protagonist called Skif. Download STALKER2_Gameplay.mp4 More S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Videos S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Official Trailer Add new comment Your name (Login to post using username, leave blank to post as Anonymous) Your name Subject Comment * user name I double dare you to fill this field! What is the domain address of this site? * Fill in the blank. Add new comment
