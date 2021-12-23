Star Citizen: Drake Cutlass Steel Trailer

Away from the so-called protection of the UEE, the law of the jungle prevails – more guns and more troops mean that you make the rules. Drake has your back in both of those departments with the new Cutlass Steel. Ride along on missions with this peerless dropship-gunship hybrid; the next evolution of the galaxy’s most infamous chassis.

