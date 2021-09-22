Star Wars: Hunters - Welcome to the Arena Cinematic Trailer

Star Wars: Hunters is landing onto Nintendo Switch in 2022!

Welcome to The Arena, where the stakes are high, and the excitement is even higher. Watch as Hunters go head-to-head in an all-out, adrenaline-fueled battle. Which team will emerge victorious?

Join the greatest Hunters from the Star Wars galaxy in grand arenas inspired by iconic Star Wars locales. Use skill and tactics, mix and match teams to find winning strategies, customize your Hunters, and engage in thrilling third-person cross-play battles.