Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Reveal Trailer

“As long as we fight, hope survives.”

Experience the next chapter of Cal Kestis’ journey in STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor™ - launching on March 17, 2023.

Pre-order now to outfit Cal with the Obi-Wan Kenobi™ inspired “Jedi Survival'' Cosmetic Pack: https://www.ea.com/games/starwars/jedi/jedi-survivor

Picking up five years after the events of STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order™, Jedi: Survivor is a third person, narrative-driven action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment, developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor™ will be available on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC.

Continue Cal’s Journey – No longer a Padawan, Cal has come into his own and grown into a powerful Jedi Knight. Carrying the memories and expectations of the Jedi Order with him, his crusade against the Empire has only become more perilous. The Dark Times are closing in - with enemies new and familiar surrounding him, Cal will need to decide how far he’s willing to go to save those closest to him.

Go Beyond Your Training – The cinematic combat system returns with additional Force abilities and new lightsaber fighting styles. Creatively leverage all these skills to strategically take on an expanded host of enemies, sizing up strengths and weaknesses while cleverly utilizing your training to overcome your opponents and solve the mysteries that lay in your path.

Explore an Untamed Galaxy – Discover new planets and familiar frontiers in the Star Wars galaxy, each with unique biomes, challenges, and enemies. Master new skills, equipment, and abilities that will augment the ways you explore, fight, and roam. With larger areas to explore and more to discover off the beaten path, players who adventure beyond the horizon will find hidden rewards.

