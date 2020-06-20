Star Wars: Squadrons Gameplay Trailer

The second Death Star is gone, but starfighter pilots unite on both sides of the Galactic Civil War as it rages on in STAR WARS™: Squadrons: https://www.ea.com/games/starwars/squadrons

Fight alongside your squadron to tip the scales in monumental fleet battles and compete in intense 5 vs. 5 dogfights. Get into the cockpit and triumph as a team by completing tactical objectives across known and never-before-seen battlefields, including the gas giant of Yavin Prime and the shattered moon of Galitan.

Customize the loadouts of starfighters such as the X-wing and TIE fighter and divert power between their weapons, shields, and engines as you roar into the fray. Immerse yourself in strategic multiplayer space battles and a thrilling STAR WARS™ single-player story, seen from alternating perspectives between the New Republic and the Empire.

Master the art of starfighter combat in the authentic piloting experience STAR WARS™: Squadrons. Available October 2, 2020 on PlayStation®4, Xbox One, Origin PC, Steam, Epic Games Store and Virtual Reality (VR) on PlayStation®4 and PC with cross-play support.