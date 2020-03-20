Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Deep State Teaser



March 20, 2020 - 4:48pm
  • PC
  • Playstation 4
  • Xbox One

Sam Fisher returns in a new Ghost Recon Breakpoint adventure on March 24. Stay tuned for more intel, ghosts.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost® Recon Breakpoint is a military shooter set in a diverse, hostile, and mysterious open world that you can play entirely solo or in four-player co-op. Injured, without support, and hunted down by ex-Ghosts, you must fight to survive while lost in Auroa. Choose the right alliances and decide how to take down your toughest enemy.

