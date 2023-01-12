Walking Dead: Destinies Daryl Trailer

In this third-person action-adventure experience, begin your journey as Rick Grimes, waking alone in a hospital surrounded by the dead. Assemble allies and fight your way through the walker apocalypse across iconic locations from The Walking Dead, including Atlanta, the Greene family farm, the prison, and Woodbury. In crucial choice-driven moments, you’ll forever shape the destiny of your team of characters from the series. Heroes and villains, living and dead – it’s up to you to decide whether to stay the course of history or forge your own path through the world of AMC’s The Walking Dead.

Available 11.17.23 on Playstation 4|5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Coming in physical editions to Playstation and Xbox and PC via Steam on 12.1.23 and Nintendo Switch on 1.26.24