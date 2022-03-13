Wanted: Dead - SXSW Trailer

The new Wanted: Dead trailer is a perfect embodiment of the game’s unique mix of slick limb-severing violence, tongue in cheek humor and bombastic action - an expertly orchestrated cacophony of violence that offers a taste of the spectacular combat encounters to come.

Wanted: Dead has taken The South by Southwest® Gaming Awards (SXSW®), which celebrates the wide reach of gaming across areas such as art, design, narrative, gameplay, cultural innovation, and more, by storm with the in-ceremony debut tonight of a new trailer for 110 Industries’ and Soleil’s high-octane action game that blends melee sword combat with exciting gunplay.

Song: The Wild One by Bella & The Switchblades feat. Sophia Ramos