Warframe The New War TennoCon 2021 Teaser Trailer

Witness the first-ever gameplay reveal of The New War during TennoCon 2021 on July 17. Tune in on Twitch for exclusive, free Rewards and join us in-game in the #Warframe TennoCon Relay for a special preview event!

Vastilok Gunblade:

Watch #TennoCon on Twitch with a linked account for 30 consecutive minutes from 12:30 p.m. ET to 5 p.m. ET to get this brutal Grineer Gunblade!

Loki Prime:

Watch TennoLive at 5 p.m. ET on Twitch with a linked account for 30 consecutive minutes to get the gilded trickster absolutely free.

Tannukai Longsword Skin and Armor Set:

Experience the in-game TennoLive Relay and stay until the end of TennoLive to receive these stunning new Customizations.

