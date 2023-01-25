Warlander Launch Trailer

Warlander

January 25, 2023
Welcome to all sword slashers, siege smashers, and castle crashers. Warlander is now live! The free-to-play, third-person, online multiplayer warfare game is launching today globally on Steam. Pick it up here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/16...

Warlander features a new genre of competitive gaming which is a hybrid between hack-and-slash, shooter and strategy with up to 100 players divided into five armies with the goal of destroying each other’s castles.

Players can pick from three different classes: the warrior, master of the sword and shield; the mage, wielding elemental magic such as fire and lightning; or the cleric, excelling in healing and support abilities.

In addition to full-scale castle sieges using catapults, siege towers, battering rams and more; the climax of the battle unlocks the cataclysmic idols. Representing a powerful magic such as a massive meteorite shower, a giant tornado or a 4-seater robot; all capable of potentially changing the tide of the battle or securing victory.

Warlander is free to play right now and can be downloaded directly from Steam.

