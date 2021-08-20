Watch Dogs: Legion – Assassin’s Creed Crossover Trailer



Rate

Total votes: 3
80
August 20, 2021 - 3:10pm
  • PC
  • Console

Discover Darcy, a member of the Assassin’s Brotherhood, available as a new playable character for Season Pass owners.

Play with the futuristic assassin in the Main game or Online and sneak behind guards to use your hidden blade.
New content is also coming for free for all players, with 2 Story Missions as well as a few world events.

‘A Sneaking Sense of Liberty’ from the ‘Assassin’s Creed Unity Vol.1 (Original Game Soundtrack)' | Music by Chris Tilton

Download or Stream https://IDOL.lnk.to/ySL4C

Label: Ubisoft Music

Download

More Watch Dogs: Legion Videos

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!
Fill in the blank.

Add new comment