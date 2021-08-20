Watch Dogs: Legion – Assassin’s Creed Crossover Trailer

Discover Darcy, a member of the Assassin’s Brotherhood, available as a new playable character for Season Pass owners.

Play with the futuristic assassin in the Main game or Online and sneak behind guards to use your hidden blade.

New content is also coming for free for all players, with 2 Story Missions as well as a few world events.

‘A Sneaking Sense of Liberty’ from the ‘Assassin’s Creed Unity Vol.1 (Original Game Soundtrack)' | Music by Chris Tilton

Download or Stream https://IDOL.lnk.to/ySL4C

Label: Ubisoft Music