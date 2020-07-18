Watch Dogs: Legion “Tipping Point Cinematic” Trailer

Enter the Watch Dogs Legion universe in this intense chase through a dystopian London created by Emmy awards winner Alberto Mielgo. This piece is the result of an artistic collaboration that will show you how, in Watch Dogs Legion, you can stop being a regular bystander and join the resistance family to get a chance to reclaim your future!

Watch Dogs: Legion will be available on 29th October 2020 on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PC and Stadia.

More information on https://watchdogsgame.com

PRE-ORDER NOW AND GET THE GOLDEN KING PACK.