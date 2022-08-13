Wreckreation Announcement Trailer

Wreckreation is the home of your very own MixWorld, a 400 square kilometer racing realm that is yours to create, shape – and wreck.

Developed by Three Fields Entertainment, a team consisting of racing game veterans, Wreckreation was designed to be the ultimate open-world sandbox experience for driving and racing fans alike. A complete world of your own designed by you or together with friends in online coop.

Wreckreation is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.