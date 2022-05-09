Zombie Army 4 – Ragnarök Trailer

The Ragnarök Campaign & Character pack, and the FREE Horde Map ‘Death Collector’ are OUT NOW for Zombie Army 4: Dead War on all platforms including the newly released Nintendo Switch version!

The nightmare is almost over, but the few surviving members of the Hell Cult have retreated deep into Hell, and have put into motion the mysterious Projekt Ragnarök. Schweiger is the only one able to guide Alpha Squad to wherever they have hidden, and to stop whatever ritual of annihilation threatens the world.

Conquer Hell in the devastating 2-part Ragnarök campaign, and hopefully find some answers in the process. In addition, there are a whole host of new outfits and headgear for you to try out while you battle through the inferno!

Included in the Ragnarök Campaign & Character Pack:

• Ragnarök Campaign – Parts I & II

• Future Karl Outfit

• 2 Hats for Karl (Robot Eye + Ballistic Helmet)

• Marie Lounge Singer Outfit

• 2 Hats for Marie (Tilt Hat + Quick Disguise Kit)

• Josiah Detective Outfit

• 2 Hats for Josiah (Detective Fedora + Sunglasses)