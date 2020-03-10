Zombie Army 4: Dead War “Terror Lab” Trailer

Rebellion’s blood-curdling shooter is all set to invoke its new three-part campaign, HELL CULT. The first mission, TERROR LAB, launches today.

You and your fellow dead-hunters must infiltrate a strange laboratory, tear your way through zombified researchers, and solve the mystery of why the dead continue to rise…

Also available starting today are the American Sea Captain Character, PPSH Submachine Gun Bundle, M1 Semi-auto Carbine Bundle, Molten Lava Weapon Skins and the Classic Boris Outfit. AND the Undead Wood Horde Mission is FREE for everyone and available starting today.

• Campaign Mission “Terror Lab”

• American Sea Captain

• PPSH Submachine Gun Bundle

• M1 Semi-auto Carbine Bundle

• Molten Lava Weapon Skins

• Classic Boris Outfit

• FREE Horde Map “Undead Wood”