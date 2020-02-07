Zombie Army 4: Dead War Launch Trailer

Zombie Army 4: Dead War is OUT NOW! Get your copy here http://reb.to/jlarvj7 TODAY!

The year is 1946. Europe lies in ruins, torn apart by the nefarious “Plan Z.” A brave band of heroes cast the Führer into hell but little do they know … Hitler’s Hordes are back for more!

Face the darkness in single player or team up with friends as you blast your way through Nazi undead in this spine-chilling shooter from the makers of Sniper Elite 4.

• A horrifying new campaign for 1-4 players

• Epic weapons, skills and upgrades

• The organ-busting X-ray kill camera returns!

• Horde Mode

• And so much more!