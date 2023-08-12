Nemesis, Goddess of Retribution, is out of control. She is corrupting the Threads of Fate and condemning all those who oppose her to eternal punishment. Take up your weapon, fight alongside gods, and change fate itself in Titan Quest II, an action RPG inspired by Greek mythology.

Return to the classic mythology-inspired setting of Titan Quest in this upcoming action RPG from the creators of SpellForce 3. Featuring a flexible character system, meaningful loot, challenging combat, and online multiplayer in a handcrafted and immersive world, Titan Quest II is an epic action RPG for a new generation – coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.