Hyper Scape Halloween Event Trailer

The lights of Neo Arcadia get spooky amidst the thick Halloween fog covering the city. From 20th October to 3rd November, experience the Hyper Scape in a new darker look!

Discover exclusive cosmetic items every day and in the limited-time Dark Haze Squad mode, lead teams of 3 into the haze with restricted hacks and weapons. No Crown there: this is hunt-or-be-hunted at its purest.

The Crown Rush Solo mode also returns with an all-new feature: Second Chance. Players eliminated during the first minutes of a match will now be able to come back to life!

Play Hyper Scape now for free!