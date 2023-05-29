The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Launch Trailer

- PC
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum™ is out now!
Get the game now: http://www.gollumgame.com/
He's got nothing more to lose… How far will he go to retrieve his Precious?
Taking place in parallel to the events described in The Fellowship of the Ring ™, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is an action-adventure game and an epic interactive experience. You play as the enigmatic Gollum on his perilous journey and find out how he outwitted the most powerful characters in Middle-earth.
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum™ is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and at a later date on Nintendo Switch.
