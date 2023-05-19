Mortal Kombat 1 Announcement Trailer

May 19, 2023 - 5:36pm
- PC
- Console
#MK1 #MortalKombat #Reveal
A new era has begun.
It's In Our Blood. Discover a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe created by Fire God Liu Kang. Mortal Kombat 1 ushers in a new era of the iconic franchise with a new fighting system, game modes, and Fatalities!
Mortal Kombat 1 pre-orders is live. Pre-Orders receive Shang Tsung as a playable character. PlayStation and Xbox players will also receive Beta access, available in August.
https://www.mortalkombat.com/
