Mortal Kombat 1 Announcement Trailer

A new era has begun.

It's In Our Blood. Discover a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe created by Fire God Liu Kang. Mortal Kombat 1 ushers in a new era of the iconic franchise with a new fighting system, game modes, and Fatalities!

Mortal Kombat 1 pre-orders is live. Pre-Orders receive Shang Tsung as a playable character. PlayStation and Xbox players will also receive Beta access, available in August.

