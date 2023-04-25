Stranded: Alien Dawn Launch Trailer

We are proud to announce the release of our latest game - Stranded: Alien Dawn - available on April 25, 2023, on PC (Steam, Epic), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X

Brave a new world in Stranded: Alien Dawn, a planet survival sim placing the fate of a small marooned group in your hands. Forge your story through compelling and immersive strategic gameplay as you make vital decisions to protect your survivors from starvation, disease, extreme weather, and more. From basic camps to fortified bases, create a stronghold to defend the survivors from attacks by alien creatures that roam an expansive and deadly alien world. Experience an epic and unpredictable journey.

From humble beginnings with basic camps, guide your survivors to create fortified bases and strongholds, ready for anything this alien world might throw at them!