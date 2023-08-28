August 28, 2023 - 4:35pm
- PC
Warframe: 1999 Reveal TennoLive 2023 Trailer
Relive the Warframe: 1999 gameplay demo from #TennoCon 2023!
In this stunning new update coming to the game next year, a stranger known as “Arthur” — who bears a striking resemblance to Excalibur — faces a familiar enemy in a new form. Where (or possibly when) does this battle between unknown forces take place?
Only time will tell.
Track: Into the Void
Artist: Nine Inch Nails
Writer: Trent Reznor
Management: Universal and Kobalt
►► WHAT IS WARFRAME?
Join 70M+ registered players in Warframe, a cooperative, free-to-play third-person looter shooter set in a constantly evolving sci-fi universe. For more info, visit https://warframe.com.
