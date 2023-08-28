Warframe: 1999 Reveal TennoLive 2023 Trailer

Relive the Warframe: 1999 gameplay demo from #TennoCon 2023!

In this stunning new update coming to the game next year, a stranger known as “Arthur” — who bears a striking resemblance to Excalibur — faces a familiar enemy in a new form. Where (or possibly when) does this battle between unknown forces take place?

Only time will tell.

Track: Into the Void

Artist: Nine Inch Nails

Writer: Trent Reznor

Management: Universal and Kobalt

