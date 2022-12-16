GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars Launch Trailer

Introducing Los Santos Drug Wars, the opening chapter in a mind-expanding new GTA Online story update featuring a ragtag crew of new arrivals led by Dax, a man-on-the-edge with high hopes of dosing the world, getting rich, and climbing to the top of the Southern San Andreas criminal food chain.

Experience six wild new story missions as you help an outlandish group of new arrivals to Southern San Andreas establish a fledgling business venture running high-grade hallucinogenics out of a new mobile headquarters. Plus, expand your fleet of classic and contemporary rides, and so much more in the first part of Los Santos Drug Wars — now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.