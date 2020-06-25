Dead City Free Full Game

A small failure with the fall of the test tube and the virus spread on the Ground. A virus that turns all living things into zombies. But not only the virus kills, but also the zombies. There are very few antidotes. In this game, you will need to resist not only the zombies, but also the same soldiers as you. After all, only one of the survivors will receive the main prize - the antidote. Search for weapons, or take them from the dead enemies. Don't become food for zombies and stay alive. And remember this for yourself.