Starfield is the first new universe in 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. In this next generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity’s greatest mystery.

Launching November 11, 2022 exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC. Become a member of Constellation at StarfieldGame.com and be among the first to receive Starfield news and updates.