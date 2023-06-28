GYLT Free Full Game

Manage your fears or not....

Set in a creepy and melancholic world, GYLT is an eerie story of fantasy and reality in a surreal place where your nightmares come true. Hide from terrible creatures or face them as you find your way through the challenges of this fantasy world.

THE GAME :

Immerse yourself in the world of Gylt, a narrative adventure set in an imaginary mining town in Maine. Puzzles, stealth missions and action await you !

THE STORY :

Trying to escape a group of children who bully her, Sally lands in a nightmarish version of her town, representing her greatest fears and her most terrible memories.

MAIN FEATURES :

Solve the mysteries of your surroundings and uncover the truth behind Emily's disappearance.

Play with your friends.

Face the monsters that represent your fears or avoid them.

Using visual or sound bait, develop strategies to distract the creatures that pursue you and thus escape them, or on the contrary, attract them to challenge them face to face !

Music by Cris Velasco.

REQUIRED CONFIGURATION

MINIMUM :

64-bit operating system and processor required

Operating system : Windows 10 64-bit

Processor : i5-3570K / AMD Ryzen 5 2500X

RAM : 8 GB of memory

Graphics : AMD Radeon R9 Fury Series / GTX 1060

Disk space : 6 GB of available disk space

RECOMMENDED :

64-bit operating system and processor required

Operating system : Windows 10 64-bit

Processor : i5-9600K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

RAM : 32 GB of memory

Graphics : AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT / RTX 2070