KWAK III Enigma Free Full Game

KWAK III Enigma - a horror shooter game with three endings.

STORY:

You are dead. But it's not the end. Only the beginning.

Your soul is trapped in another dimension called KWAK.

It is home to all sorts of monsters that exist in human nightmares.

The lord of KWAK is a powerful demon Belziba, know as the Lord of the Flies, Dumuzid, Pluto, Osiris... Do not count his names!

Using black magic, he steals the souls of people in order to feed on them and remain immortal.

Will you be able to survive in a new world inhabited by monsters?

Let's find out now!

CONTROLS:

WASD - Move

LEFT MOUSE BUTTON - Attack

1, 2, 3, 4 or MOUSE WHEEL - Change weapon

R - Reload

E - Doors